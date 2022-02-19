•Asaba monarch roars at organizers; Nwaoboshi backs Asagba

•No rift between Asaba, Owa monarchs; Anioma people behind APU- Dr. Okubor

•Chiazor, Esogbue, Oyana, Elueme slug it out

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

Asagba thunders

TRADITIONALLY, Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien is greeted as “Agu”, symbolizing “Lion” and oftentimes, he waves his insignia of authority in response to indicate acceptance. But when the treasured monarch roared penultimate Friday, it was palpable that somebody or something had stirred the lion.

For the first time, Obi Edozien, Chairman, Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, speaking after a meeting attended by over 25 traditional rulers at his palace in Asaba, branded those behind the formation of a proposed umbrella body for the people of Delta North Senatorial district, Anioma Progress Union, APU, allegedly to displace existing Anioma Congress, as coup plotters.

His words: ”As royal fathers and custodians of Anioma land and the people, we believe the natives of Delta North must come together under one huge umbrella in unity, love and oneness to project and protect their common desires and interests, not only in Delta but Nigeria as a whole.”

The oldest surviving Nigerian professor in any discipline, Obi Edozien, further declared: ”We, the Anioma people, have set up over the years, organizations for us to survive and progress. The traditional rulers who have been ruling the people have their own meetings that are the Anioma Traditional Rulers’ Forum, but jointly we have the Anioma Congress.”

“The common people, the political class all our intelligent people meet together to deal with political and other issues. And they meet under the auspices of the Anioma Congress under the leadership of Chief Benjamin Elue.

“When necessary, the whole body – the traditional rulers and the congress meet together, and that constitute the Anioma People’s Forum. So these have been in existence and still, in existence, there is no vacuum. Saying that the Anioma Congress does not exist is trying to carry out coup, and there is no room for that,” he added.

No crack between HRM Edozien, HRM Efeizomor

Seventy- two hours earlier, February 2, a group of Anioma sons and daughters had visited the palace of the immediate past state Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Forum, HRM Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, at Owa, where they informed him and over 30 other Anioma monarchs of their intention to set up APU.

HRM Efeizomor agreed Anioma needed a strong, united and powerful voice that would advance the interest and aspirations of the Anioma region and her people in Diaspora in the mold of Arewa, Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Urhobo Progressive Union, Ijaw National Congress and Isoko Development Union among other socio-cultural organizations.

Saturday Vanguard found there was no crack between Obi Edozien and HRM Efeizomor II, except for a misconstruction of the actual intention of APU, following a report that royal fathers, who met at the palace of Owa monarch, gave their support to the formation of APU.

A knowledgeable Delta North monarch told this paper: “HRM Efeizomor has no issues with the Asagba of Asagba, both control different jurisdictions, so none is usurping the function of the other in terms of areas of rulership. But in almost the past seven years, it is obvious that Obi of Owa has been overseeing the affairs of the Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum because of the health challenge of the Asagba, who was outside the country for almost five years. Several meetings have been held in his palace, and several events have been organized in his palace under the auspices of the forum.”

“Of all the traditional rulers in Delta North, there is none that has not attended meetings called by the Obi of Owa under the auspices of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum. That Asagba did not attend can be excused by way of the fact that he has a health challenge. Before now, even after the current government came on board, I am talking about 2015, Asagba was flown abroad for medical treatment, where he stayed for close to four to five years.

“During this period, the Obi of Owa, through the efforts of the state government, sent a delegation to the Asagba. Messages of compassion of Delta North traditional rulers and other things were extended to him. The Obi of Ubulu-Unor and Obi of Atuma were in the delegation.

“When the Asagba of Asaba returned, the Obi of Owa visited to felicitate with him. We were holding a meeting of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum at the palace of Obi of Owa when information filtered that there was a group that is going to be formed. We looked at the merits and demerits; interrogated them and came up with a position that Anioma Progress Union is very timely and there is a need for a unified body to carry along all Delta northerners.

“Looking at Anioma Congress, a congress is just a collection of few persons, there are other groups and units of Anioma extraction, but if you are saying Anioma Union, it is the gathering and unity of all Anioma sons and daughters. It is our thinking that all other groups can collapse into the union and have a stronger body like you have the Urhobo Progressive Union, Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other strong ethnic organizations,” he disclosed.

Nwaoboshi slams political mischief-makers

But, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta North senatorial district in an avowal, moments after the Asagba’s growl, differed: “I read with great interest the statement credited to our revered Asagba of Asaba, Asagba (Prof) Chike Edozien, condemning the attempt by some political jobbers to proliferate groups aimed at whittling down the relevance of highly successful Anioma Congress, which has for ages remained the mouthpiece of the entire nation.”

“Under the umbrella of all traditional rulers of Delta North, the Anioma Congress under the leadership of Asagba of Asaba has remained apolitical whilst speaking truth to power and protecting the interest of Anioma people generally.

“This is to wholeheartedly endorse the position of the Asagba of Asaba condemning any attempt to weaken the mouthpiece of Anioma people by establishing another competing organ. As the Senator representing the Anioma nation, I am opposed to the establishment of any other movement and warn that any attempt to proceed on that tangent for political reasons must be resisted by all well-meaning citizens of the Anioma Kingdom.

“I will in due course pay a courtesy call on the Anioma kingdom’s traditional rulers to commend them for standing strong in the face of political overtures detrimental to the well-being of the Anioma people,” he said.

Nwaoboshi actually followed up, on February 12, when he briefed Delta North monarchs at the Asagba’s palace, stating: “The unity of Anioma nation is paramount in my agenda at all times. Hence, my endorsement of the recent castigation of a group trying to create a splinter group of Anioma Congress. HRM Asagba of Asaba must be congratulated for speaking truth to power and condemning unequivocally the attempt to politicize a well-established mouthpiece of Anioma people.”

“Human memory is usually very short. But can it be so short that we can easily forget that this Anioma Congress was the umbrella and vehicle for achieving a power shift to the Anioma kingdom with Anioma political class? This same Anioma Congress has been at the forefront of agitation for Anioma state, both at the 2014 National Conference and also in the submission to the Constitution Amendment Committee of the National Assembly. To think of polarizing this body is nothing short of political mischief,” he stated.

Chiazor, Esogbue, Oyana, Elueme slug it out

An Anioma-born media leader and author, Norbert Chiazor: said: “For certainty, Anioma urgently desires a pan-Delta North socio-cultural group at this time when Nigeria with particular reference to Delta stands at the crossroads of political experience. This is the time to tick the box for the fruition of a colourful, singular and powerful all-embracing Anioma grouping that would lead Delta Northerners to postmodern renewal, her renaissance.”

“The good old Anioma Congress as well as Izu -Anioma can be restructured to team up with the proposed Anioma Union after wide consultations, to form an apex bulwark of a super solid association, awesome in elite/mass membership, steeped in Anioma identity and national in character,” he opined.

Historian, researcher and publisher, Mr Emeka Esogbue, aka Pen Master, who agreed with him, reprimanded Senator Nwaoboshi for taking sides with the Asagba without properly understanding the reason for the formation of APU.

Esogbue asserted: ”…Where is Anioma Congress? No group speaks for Anioma, no group speaks in the overall interest of Anioma people; none at all. The Anioma Congress may exist, but it has never taken any platform to speak for Anioma other than be a political platform of some Anioma politicians…beyond Asaba, the Anioma Congress is not known…”

Reacting to Esogbue’s denunciation of Nwaoboshi, the Legislative aide to the lawmaker, Philip Enueme, reeled out interfaces of ANC under the leadership of Obi Edozien, since 2013, saying he was perplexed that Esogbue could utter such “flawed statements.”

But, another Anioma son, Mr Alphonsus Oyana, sharply retorted: “One finds the objections raised by Mr Phillip, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and even those of the revered sage, Asagba of Asaba and their ilks over the formation of another group, Anioma People’s Progressives Union, APPU, rather curious because no clear and logical reasons or verifiable evidence have so far been adduced by any of them opposed to the formation of the new group other than mere expressions of emotional outburst and thus, unacceptable.”

“I hold this view because the actions of those opposed to the formation of the Anioma Union amount to not only selfish but most importantly, deliberate infringement of the fundamental rights of those who formed the group to freely hold, express opinions and to freely associate with anyone else for the protection of the interests of the group as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria which remains the supreme laws in the country from where any other laws derive its authority.

“Finally, let it be stated that the Anioma nation could do with as many sociopolitical and economic groups as possible so long as its objectives are geared towards achieving the much-needed peace, growth and development of the district.

“Everyone cannot be boxed up into a single group, especially now that the 2023 general election is around the corner. Also, should there be some noticeable existence of mutual political differences, disagreement and mistrust amongst the members of the Anioma Congress as revealed by Mr Phillip, then, those with similar political interests could freely leave the group and form their own group to enable them to pursue its political interests, instead of pretending and working at cross purposes in there.

“More so, the idea of a senatorial district having only one sociopolitical group (which was not even democratically elected) to be speaking on behalf of the people of such districts in every facet of life, in a democratic setting is, to say the least, very undemocratic and restrictive contrary to democratic norms and principles,” he said.

