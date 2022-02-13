BY Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Norwegian Government have trained 86 women and victims of violence in Kaduna State.

The Deputy Resident Representative, Mr Lealem Dinku, made this known at the graduation ceremony of those trained at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Vocational Training Centre, Kaduna.

Dinku was represented by Mr Mathew Alao Team Leader Governance Peace and Security UNDP.

”These beneficiaries were carefully identified among the numerous young people who fell victims of violent conflicts in the state.

”As part of the healing and empowerment process, the graduates underwent a two weeks reorientation programme at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC ), Shere Hills, Jos, in May 2021, and were later placed at the NDE, Kaduna for six months skill acquisition programme in seven different trades.

“They were trained in carpentry, catering, decoration, computer, GSM repair, plumbing, tailoring, crop production, piggery and poultry,” he said.

He said the empowerment was part of UNDP’s conflict prevention and peace building programme implemented in Kaduna.

“It is also the last result to be delivered under the partnership.

“Previous results achieved under partnership include ICT- based Early Warming and Early Response System (EWERS) application,” he said.

Dinku said the beneficiary underwent six months intensive training at NDE and had been certified by the directorate that they were fit to practice and establish micro businesses.

“Consequently, UNDP and the Government of Norway had procured starter packs and built enabling facilities for all the successful graduates before today, ” he said.

“The starter packs and facilities being provided to these beneficiaries are sufficient to guarantee lifetime employment for every one of them,” he explained.

Dinku charged the graduates to be agents of peace and propagate message of peace in their communities across ethnic and religious boundaries.

“This is the surest way to peaceful coexistence and sustainable development that we all desired,” Dinku said.

Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman, Kaduna state Peace Commission, Mr Saleh Momale said the beneficiaries were drawn from communities affected by conflict in Jema’a, Kajuru, Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas of the state.

“We are optimistic that the beneficiaries will make good use of the skills and starter packs provided to rebuild their livelihood, enhance resilience and benefit the wider members of the communities.

“This will be reinforced by the knowledge gained by the beneficiaries during the two weeks citizenship and leadership training at Shere Hills, Jos, Plateau state which was part of the intervention,” he said.