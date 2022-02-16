…Court adjourns case till February 24

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The first accused person in the alleged murder of Iniubong Umoren, on Tuesday during a trial-within-trial told the Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, that he did not voluntarily sign a statement given to him at the Department of Security Services, DSS, Uyo.

It could be recalled that the Court presided over by Justice Bassey Nkanang had ordered that the mini trial to be conducted, on February 15 ,2022 to determine the voluntariness of that statement.

It could also be recalled that at the continued hearing last week, the prosecution at the point of tendering the confessional statement which Mr. Ama Okeke , a DSS investigator testified that Uduak-Abasi made to his team, Uduak-Abasi Akpan’s Lawyer Samson Adula had objected to its admissibility on the grounds that it was not made voluntarily.

Meanwhile when he was being cross examined during the mini trial on Tuesday, Uduak-Abasi Akpan who is facing a two- count charge of rape and murder, told the court that he only signed the statement, (which he referred to as a sheet of paper) to avoid more slaps and beatings.

While the first accused admitted that he was the person speaking in the video CD played in the Court on Tuesday, he however, alleged that the DSS officers gave him the answers and the questions to rehearse before the video recording.

“They said I should practice those question and answers and they also said when the start recording that I should give them the answers according to what I practiced”, Uduak-Abasi told the Court.

Uduak-Abasi Akpan had also disowned the statements which two Police officers, the IPO and ASP had testified that he made to them in the course of their investigation In the matter.

However, when cross examined in the trial -within -trial, on Tuesday the DSS investigator Ama Okeke (PW10) told the Court that the allegation that the first accused made the statement the Prosecuting Counsel sought to tender in evidence involuntarily was not correct.

The Prosecution witness testified that the DSS has a standard interrogation room with electronic gadgets, Cameras, recorder, Pen, Tables, Chairs etc, where a suspect could relax to write or make his or her statement voluntarily.

“And when the first accused person was in this room, he was asked if he knows why he was in the DSS? My Lord he had voluntarily told my team that it is because he killed Iniubong Ephraim Umoren”, Okeke also testified.

Witness further testified that it was not also correct that the video recording of the first accused which was played in the Court was as a result of questions and answers as alleged by the first accused person, noting that his team only asked Uduak-Abasi Akpan to narrate what happened that led to the death of Iniubong Umoren.

The court admitted the video Compact Disc (Video CD) that was played in Court in evidence, marked as exhibit two in trial-within-trial.

The trial Judge Justice Bassey Nkanang adjourned the case till February 24, for ruling on the trial-within trial and also for conclusion of evidence of PW10.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the court proceedings on what he expects from ruling on the mini trial, Samson Adula, the first accused person’s Lawyer responded “If I make any comment on that it would amount to me being prejudicial.

“The Judge reserves that discretion to decide on what to do, whether to admit it or not. The outcome is left for the court to decide, so I cannot make any comment on that. The work of a defence Lawyer is not to defend at all cost. It is to ensure that all the procedures are discretely followed”

On his part the State deputy director, Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Friday Itim who noted that (PW10), and DSS investigator was the last witness for the prosecution explained that why it was necessary for the DSS to come into the matter was to ensure that nothing was swept under the carpet.

The Prosecution, however wondered why the first accused kept claiming that he was tortured to sign a statement, and also denying making statement in connection with the charge brought against him.

He explained that in the video recording played in Court where Uduak-Abasi Akpan was confessing to the DSS investigation team, there was nothing showing that he was being threatened or tortured.

“What we have done today is that we have finished the trial-within-trial, because the accused said the Statement is not his. Probably without that video we would still be wondering, if he was beaten, tortoured or not. So on February 24 the Court that give its ruling and also conclude evidence of PW10”, Prosecution said.