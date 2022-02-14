By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman South East Governors’ Forum, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, Monday condoled with the Sultan of Sokoto and the entire Sultanate Council over the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Gari of Sokoto.

While describing the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba as a National loss, Umahi described him as a true nationalist.

The Governor who stated that the late Alhaji Hassan Danbaba lived a legendary lifestyle based on available records expressed regret that he died at a time his invaluable contributions were needed for the overall development of the Nation.

His words “I, my family, the entire good people of Ebonyi State, and South East received the news of the death of your Magajin Gari, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba with sadness.

“Sadness because Alhaji Hassan was a good man, who according to records has made invaluable contributions to the overall development of this Nation.”

He prayed Almighty God to grant the deceased a peaceful transition.