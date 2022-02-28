A Ukrainian elderly woman eats a slice of bread inside a crowded Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia’s military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and foreign residents to escape from war and seek refuge in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities, at least for now.

In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepared to meet Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It’s unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield.

Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. Exact death tolls are unclear, but Ukraine’s president says at least 16 children have been killed and another 45 wounded, among hundreds, perhaps thousands, of other casualties. Millions have fled homes or the country all together.

