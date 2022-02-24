By Emmanuel Okogba

European football governing body, UEFA has decided to move this year’s Champions League final originally billed to hold in St. Petersburg away from the country after Russia attacked Ukraine.

UEFA executive committee will be hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis along with fixture out of Russia, according to the The Associated Press.

UEFA in a statement said, “Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee …. in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.”

Following increased threat of invading Ukraine from Russia, the British government and fan groups had asked UEFA to move the game from the St. Petersburg stadium sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

The Fans Supporters Europe group on Thursday showed their support to Ukraine tweeting, “On this tragic day, our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine, our friends, colleagues, members, & their loved ones.”

Vanguard News Nigeria