By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

A Presidential aspirant for the 2023 Election 2023, Dumebi Kachikwu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently evacuate Nigerians, including over 5,600 students, now trapped in Ukraine as a result of the invasion of the country by Russia.

In a statement yesterday from his Media Office, the Presidential Aspirant and Media mogul said that it has become very imperative for the Federal Government to redouble its ongoing efforts and act fast to ensure that Nigerian citizens in Ukraine don’t suffer avoidable harm and casualties.

According to him, Nigeria cannot afford to allow its citizens, especially students, to be part of the collateral damage now engulfing Ukraine as the United Nations failed to stop Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Kachikwu said: “There are over N5,600 Nigerian students in Ukraine, especially in the medical sciences.

“I call on President Buhari to give the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a deadline to fully evacuate all Nigerians in Ukraine, especially students.”

He insisted that the Minister and NIDCOM boss must not dilly-dally in a face of danger to citizens but must work with the Governments of Ukraine and neighbouring countries to provide safe passage for Nigerian students, and other Nigerians resident in the country, so they can return home safely and be reunited with their families.”

Kachikwu who is the Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria who condemned what he called “international hooliganism and gangsterism” on the part of Russia, insisted that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia was unnecessary, especially in a time of the global pandemic.

Kachikwu asked, “Is history about to repeat itself as World War 1 was a catalyst in the spread of the Spanish Flu that took millions of lives around the world?

He said, “This is an outrage. This is an unprovoked and unnecessary war in a time of global pandemics.

“President Vladimir Putin has always fancied himself as a war general seeking to make a name for himself as the Czar who redeemed Russia’s image on the world stage.

“Who next after Ukraine? I call on all nations to rise up against this evil.

“I call on both sides in the conflict to exercise restraint and consider the human toll of war at a time like this especially when the world is grappling with a pandemic.

“I call on Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to immediately condemn this unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“When good men keep quiet in the face of evil, it thrives. China waits in the wings watching the reaction of the world as she prepares to attack Taiwan. Enough of international hooliganism and gangsterism.”

