Manchester City players adorn t-shirts saying ‘no to war’. Credit: Getty

By Emmanuel Okogba

It’s been five days since Vladimir Putin’s Russia began the invasion of its neighbour Ukraine leaving at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed as confirmed in a UN report.

Several sanctions have been handed down to Russia in the wake of the invasion from government around the world and international organizations while also targeting those who have close ties with the Russian government.

The football world is not left out. Most prominent of reactions is football federations now refusing to honour engagements with all national teams from Russia.

Football federations of Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden in a joint statement called on world football governing body, FIFA, to kick Russia out of the World Cup qualifiers. All four teams are in Path B competing for a ticket to Qatar later this year.

The English FA also said it will not play against Russia at any level “for the foreseeable future.”

The players stand behind a peace banner at Old Trafford. Credit: Getty.

FIFA on Monday announced the suspension of all football teams from Russia indefinitely. The implication being that the senior men’s football team can no longer continue with their World Cup qualifying campaign, while Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 will lose their place.

Leagues across Europe passed their anti-war message in various forms over the weekend. Manchester City before their game against Everton wore pre-match jackets with the Ukrainian flag carrying the message “NO TO WAR”, while all Everton players had a flag of Ukraine.

West Ham players equally warmed up in supportive shirts for Ukrainian star Andriy Yarmolenko after he was granted compassionate leave while their opponents Wolves wore ‘No To War’ shirts in their match on Sunday.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash revealed a shirt in support of his Polish team-mate, Tomasz Kędziora who plays for Dynamo Kyiv.

Manchester United and Watford displayed a banner calling for peace. Crystal Palace supported with a message on big screen at Selhurst Park and Aston Villa's Matty Cash revealed a shirt in support of his Polish team-mate, Tomasz Kędziora who plays for Dynamo Kyiv.

A banner with the statement NO A LA GUERRA (No to war) will be displayed in all La Liga matches along with advertising boards.

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich had to give stewardship of the club to trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation after documents available to British MPs alleged that he has ties with Putin.

