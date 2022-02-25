The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has joined Nigerian parents in prayers and solidarity for the safe evacuation of their children and Nigerian students trapped in the troubled nation of Ukraine.

The first lady expressed her position on Friday on her social media in Abuja.

She however commended the Federal Government’s directive on the evacuation of 5,600 Nigerian students trapped in Ukraine.

”In view of the state of heightened insecurity in Ukraine, I stand with all Nigerian parents in praying for global peace and human solidarity.

”I commend the directives of the federal government and the House of Representatives for the evacuation of our more than 5,600 students trapped in the conflict,” she stated.

Mrs Buhari however appealed to Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to handle the situation as quickly as possible.

”The Minister of Foreign Affairs should treat this matter as an emergency, while our citizens should stay calm, comply with safety procedures and avoid self-help in order to avoid the mischief of human traffickers,” she said

Vanguard News Nigeria