The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that London was ready to offer Ukraine 500 million dollars loans to support Kiev and help “mitigate economic effects of Russian aggression.”

This is contained in a statement by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“We are putting our money where our mouth is and using Britain’s economic expertise and strength to support the people of Ukraine.

“These guarantees can help inject vital capital into Ukraine and help its economy weather the storm of Russian aggression,” Truss said.

The guarantees of Multilateral Development Bank lending will support economic stability and vital reforms such as tackling corruption.

The offer comes on top of increased support for military equipment from the UK ministry of defense and enhanced support to the humanitarian system in Ukraine. (NAN)

Vanguard News