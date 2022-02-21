By Peter Egwuatu

TEXEM UK has urged Nigerian leaders and organisations to identify threats and opportunities to survive in the present period of economic uncertainties.

In a statement Director of Special Projects in TEXEM, Caroline Lucas, said more than ever before, deliberate efforts to develop innovation are now very vital for all organisations.

She asserted that contrary to the popular opinion that innovation was only essential for growth, it was also a vaccine against losses from pandemics.

Lucas stated: “At this time and even beyond, retooling your organisation to sail through the turbulent times through creative ideas could be a defining approach to outperforming the rivals, achieving profitable growth and succeeding.

Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, fluctuating foreign exchange, forthcoming elections, dwindling government revenue and high inflations offer threats and opportunities for every organisation.

“To succeed in these increasingly disruptive times, leaders need to build a culture and capability of agility, innovation and efficiency.”

She disclosed that TEXEM planned to train Nigerian and other global leaders to succeed in such times in its executive development programme on March 23 and March 24.

Vanguard News