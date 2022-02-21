…As PDP rounds off campaigns ahead of February 23 LG polls

‘Party rallies highest level of political mobilization ever in state’s history’, says former Governor Nnamani

*Non indigenes, Muslim Community happy with governor

The former Governor of old Anambra State and Senator who represented Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, has predicted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will go to higher places because of his rare humility and penchant for peace.

Senator Nwobodo disclosed that the success of Gov. Ugwuanyi is humility, adding that it was because of the governor’s humility that he was able to entrench peace and good governance in Enugu State.

“If you don’t have humility, you are going nowhere. You must be humble and when you are humble, God will lift you up; if not, God will bring you down”, Senator Nwobodo said while addressing a large crowd at the Enugu South Local Government headquarters during the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the February 23, 2022 LG elections in the state.

Senator Nwobodo, who arrived at the rally with his wife, Pat, revealed that it was because of the governor that he attended the political event at the venue.

According to him, “This is the first time I am coming here. I came here because of you (Ugwuanyi); if not you, I wouldn’t have come. There were people who led as Governors, I didn’t come. You are Governor and I said I will come.

“Let me repeat humility, you have it, that is why you make peace and when you make peace it will last. There is nothing greater than peace. There is nothing better than peace. And with this humility you will go higher”.

The former Governor went further to appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi for keeping to his promise to construct the access road (with a bridge) to his ancestral home in Amechi, saying: “Before now if I want to go to my ancestral home I will drive three to four miles but today it takes me not up to five minutes.

“Thank you very much. As you respect me, you will be respected. You will complete your tenure peacefully. God will be leading you, nothing will happen to you. I am happy seeing how this place is.

“The crowd here is enough proof that Enugu is number one PDP. You have brought peace in Enugu State and that peace will not depart Enugu in Jesus Name, Amen”.

At the grand finale of the Gov. Ugwuanyi-led PDP LG elections campaign tours, held in Enugu North LGA, the former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, described the rallies held across the 17 LGAs of the state as “the highest level of political mobilization ever in the history of the state”.

Senator Nnamani added that the PDP LG elections campaigns were “a good rehearsal of the 2023 general elections”.

The federal lawmaker expressed delight that everybody was involved in the campaigns, pointing out that “I have not seen this kind of political development in recent times”.

He therefore commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for galvanizing leaders and members of the party in the state to get involved in the politics of the state, which he described as “a serious business”.

In his prayers at the event, the Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Rt. Rev. Onyeka Onyia, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his peace and good governance initiatives in the state as well as his cordial relationship with his predecessors and other chieftains of the state, stating that it was an indication that Enugu State is truly in the hands of God.

“Your Excellency, we appreciate the way you are playing politics without violence or animosity. You are doing well and we will continue to pray for you so that your good intentions for Enugu State will continue to be realized”.

Other speakers at the events, such as the member representing Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, the members of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mrs. Onyinye Ugwu (Enugu South Rural), Hon. Sam Ngene (Enugu South Urban) and Hon. Ibenaku Onoh (Enugu North), Hon. U.S.A Igwesi, the Council Chairmen of Enugu South and North LGAs, Hon. Monday Eneh and Hon. Emeka Onunze, Anthony Ani, SAN, among others, equally applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership style and reassured him of the unflinching support and loyalty of their people.

In their goodwill message, the Muslim community in Enugu thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his inclusive leadership, describing him as a good man who accommodates everybody irrespective of religion or ethnic background.

On their part, non indigenes resident in Enugu North LGA commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the existing peace and good governance in Enugu State, stating that they are happy living in the state.

They pledged their support for the governor and his political aspirations, urging other states to emulate his uncommon leadership style.

In his speech, the State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his commitment to the success of the rallies across the state, stressing that the good works of the governor and his uncommon leadership qualities anchored on peace and good governance have made it easy for the party to excel in the state.

Concluding the statewide rallies, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked God for a peaceful and successful outing of the party, and urged the electorate to come out en masse on February 23, 2022, to vote for the 17 and 260 chairmanship and counsellorship candidates of the PDP, respectively.

The governor thanked all the stakeholders of the state irrespective of their political differences for the peace and progress of the state.