Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has invited the state leaderships of Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), Tipper Union and the Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Area branches of Motorcycle Transport Union to a security meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, disclosed that the meeting will hold at the Government House, Enugu, at 2:45pm.

The statement stressed that “All invitees to this meeting are expected to be seated by 2:45pm on Tuesday, the 1st of March, 2022 at the Government House, Enugu”.

Full text of the statement reads:

“The leaderships of the following Associations are hereby invited to a security meeting with His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Tuesday, 1st March 2022, at Government House, Enugu.

“Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU) Enugu State.

“Enugu State Tipper Union.

“Motorcycle Transport Union of Enugu State: Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Branches.

“All invitees to this meeting are expected to be seated by 2:45pm on Tuesday, the 1st of March, 2022, at the Government House, Enugu.

“Steve Oruruo

Special Adviser to the Governor on Information”.