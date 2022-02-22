Udom

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the sack of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen, citing incompetence.

In a press release by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the sack arises from “the need to match skills set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace.”

READ ALSO:Reps grill MRS, Emadeb, Jay Maikifi others over bad fuel

Accordingly, the Chief of Staff was informed that his services were no longer required and advised to proceed to other endeavours.

He was further directed to hand over all property of government in his possession, to the Secretary to State Government.

With this sack, the Governor has finally yielded to a series of pressure from Mr. Inyangeyen’s kinsmen and several other Socio-cultural and political groups in the state who had frowned at the gross misdemeanor and attitude of the sacked Chief of Staff.