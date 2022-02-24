By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE family of one Osifo Josephine who died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has apologised to the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) over an attack on of their members and other medical personnel by a member of her family over her death.



The attacker has also signed an undertaking with the police, to the effect that, should any harm befall members of staff that attended to his mother before her demise, he shall be held responsible since he had earlier threatened to kill the assaulted doctors.



The attacker was said to have physically assaulted the doctor and other medical personnel including nurses as a result of the death of his mother an action that almost resulted in doctors downing tools in the hospital.



The letter which was signed by Moses Osifo on behalf of the family and addressed to the president of ARD, UBTH read in part: “We the family of Osifo Josephine regret and condemn strongly the unruly disposition that our Son despicably displayed to disrupt the legal, normal and dutiful operation and services of the Hospital by fighting with a medical doctor and Nurses of the Hospital on duty yesterday 22 February 2022.

“While we frown at these irresponsible acts orchestrated by our Son, we want to most respectfully tender our unreserved apology to the management of the Hospital.

Every inconvenience and embarrassment caused to the Hospital by this unfortunate event is highly regretted.



“It is unimaginable that the family who was supposed to be in mourning due to the painful, untimely, and sudden death of our beloved daughter decided to act to the contrary while taking laws into our hands.



“Sir, we kindly solicit that you use your good office to forgive us considering the plight of the large family who are still much in shock of the premature and painful death of our child and have remained in deep mourning and grief of the irreparable loss of our daughter.”