Doctors protesting the killing of their colleague in UBTH yesterday. Photo By Ozioruva Aliu

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) branch has protested the alleged killing of its member, Dr Otote Osaikhuomwan, aged 36.

Members of the association, who staged a protest in Benin on Tuesday, expressed concern over what they termed “the high level of insecurity in the state and country”.



They blamed Osaikhuomwan’s gruesome murder in his GRA residence in Benin on insecurity. The association, therefore, urged the federal and state governments to take stringent measures to deal with the menace.



Osaikhuomwan was reportedly killed in the early hours of Monday in the presence of his pregnant wife.



The killers were said to have gone straight into his apartment and shot him in the chest before making away with some items.



The President of the group, Dr Elamah Ikpemimoghena, who broke down in tears, while making a speech, also blamed the brain drain in the nation’s health sector on insecurity.



“This is a very unfortunate incident. It came to us as a rude shock and it boils down to the general insecurity in the state and country at large.



“Something that we have always complained about, something that has made a lot of our colleagues reconsider their stance in working in Nigeria.



“Insecurity is gaining a very scary trend and that has led to a lot of brain drain, a lot of our members have left the country just because of insecurity.

“We call on the relevant authorities to ensure that they bring the perpetrators to book and give justice to our friend, our brother, a hardworking, calm fellow.



“Somebody that we know cannot hurt a fly, we don’t know why this happened to him but we hope that God will grant his family, the department and everyone here in UBTH and NARD the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Ikpemimoghena said.



Also, the Spokesperson of the group, Dr Era Eugene, urged security agencies not to ignore the possibility of assassination in their investigation.



“What is of particular concern to us in respect of this incident is about the nature of the incident.



“Information available to us suggests that his apartment was the only place robbed in the compound and why it is worrisome is, it looked more like a targeted attack.



“We are having concerns about that and it is our opinion that the security operatives rise to the occasion,” Eugene said.



The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs, confirmed the killing to newsmen.



Kontongs said the police division where the incident happened had commenced preliminary investigation and would transfer their findings to the state command.

