Delta State gubernatorial apsirant, Chief (Amb.) Uba A. Michael on Thursday paid a visit to the Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Tahir Monguno at his office in the National Assembly.

Their discussion focused majorly on Uba’s ambition to become the next governor of Delta State and the 2023 elections in general.

During the course of discussion, Monguno gave Uba his endorsement and pledged to support him with his ambition.

Uba explained how he has already hit the ground running in his own little way with the empowerment of women across the three senatorial districts of Delta State.

He further stressed his commitment to ensuring that the state becomes an APC state by the time elections are concluded in 2023.