……Song drops on Monday Feb 14, 2022

In the mood of love festivity; Nigeria-US based musician, Oretayo Fatokun with the stage name TyStringz is set to bless lovers this February with the release of a brand new single titled ‘Far Away’.

The song is expected to be on all music platforms on Monday February 14 in commemoration of the yearly Valentine’s Day.

Speaking on the new song, TyStringz disclosed that he wrote the song while in a very happy place during a relationship. He said ‘ the song is relatable as it expresses a period in a human’s life when he/she feels stuck in a perfect imagination state that perfectly portrays a feeling you have when you just met someone that you feel would be the end of all searches for a partner or soul mate’.

TyStringz also reiterates that the song fits into any picture perfect mood with the hook of the song giving a pictorial euphoric overview of a happy ending and getting lost Far away with someone.

When asked to describe his song; TyStringz disclosed that his sound is not limited to Afrobeat alone but with time his versatility to play around other genres of music would be explored noting that he creates music that would play in the subconscious mind and uplift people.

TyStringz is however a full time Software Engineer who also has a Bachelors and a Master in Computer Science. He is currently based in Texas with hobbies such as Traveling, Soccer, Video games, Music, Photography, Fashion and a whole lot more.