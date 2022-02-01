Ali Pourmohamad, a successful Iranian director, filmmaker and documentary filmmaker, gives us explanations about various genres of movies and series.

He says that the concept of genre is derived from the French word meaning type and category.

In film theory, genre is a topic for classifying films based on the narrative similarities on which the film is based. Depending on the subject of genre in the literary text, there are different ways to deal with the issue of genre and define and categorize them. In addition to the main difference between the documentary and story genres in the film, the genre can be divided into other genres.

Comedy genre

Comedy includes hilarious movies and stories that are created for the entertainment and laughter of the audience (through jokes) and by exaggerating the situation, language, action, communication and characters.

Drama genre

Drama films are usually serious films that tell characters, spaces, situations, and true stories about characters and their relationships.

Musical genre

The origins of this genre go back to musical theaters in early twentieth-century America. These plays were more popular examples of opera and also found their way into filmmaking due to their popularity after the color of cinema. The simple definition of this genre is a film in which the narration of the story is tied to music and song. The number of musicals a year does not reach the fingers of one hand, but film circles and academia have always respected this genre.

Action genre

Action movies are high-budget movies that include the following features: thrilling scenes, stunts, chases, rescue, battle, combat, escape, devastating disasters (floods, explosions, natural disasters, fires, etc.), and Fast paced rhythm and adventure heroes and often two-dimensional, and the battle between negative characters.

Science Fiction Genre

Science fiction movies typically feature heroes, aliens, distant lands, impossible adventures, strange spaces, fictional places, future technology, unknown forces, and strange monsters (creatures).

Romance genre

Ali Pourmohamad has an interesting opinion that he says, logically speaking, romance should be considered a subset of drama, but the rich literary roots of romantic stories and their wide audience have led to the fact that in many cases romance is considered as an independent genre. The definition is simple: the story of love and effort between two main characters to reach each other.

Horror genre

The horror genre is created to create a sense of fear and panic in the audience, and frequently has a terrifying and shocking ending that at the same time entertains the viewer.

Western genre

Western is the main genre of the American film industry in which most of Hollywood’s early films were made. This genre is one of the oldest and most enduring genres in which the story, its elements and characters are known as (guns, horses, desert cities, cowboys, Indians, etc.). This genre has changed, evolved, been noticed and forgotten over time.

Epic and historical genre

Epic films are about history, war, medieval or period dramas that choose a specific period of history. These films also include parts of adventure films and tell historical, fictional, mythical, legendary or heroic stories.

Melodrama genre

This is also one of the most controversial issues. Many experts consider melodrama to be a subset of drama, and many critics look down on melodramas as diluted dramas in which arousing the audience’s emotions is a priority. However, there are many exalted and acclaimed examples of melodrama

Mystery genre

The title of the enigmatic cinematic genre does not necessarily refer to solving a riddle throughout the story. By any definition, the puzzle genre takes the main character and the audience to a world where there are unknown elements, and the quest to find the answer to the unknown becomes the main line of the story.

