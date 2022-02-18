By Femi Bolaji

Elder-statesman and one time Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) has commissioned a Jukun Bible Institute he built after 66 years the idea was first conceived.

The institute which was sited in his hometown Takum, in Takum local government area of Taraba state would ensure ease access to the Holy Bible in the local Jukun language.

Speaking at the occasion, Danjuma pointed that the institute is the dawn of a new era and a revolution which must be embraced.

He noted that aside from translating the Holy Bible into Jukun language, the institute would salvage the local Jukun dialect from going extinct.

He moreover acknowledged the role of an American missionary, Margaret Dykestra, who he said in 1956 initiated the Jukun Bible Translation Project.

Danjuma said the reality of what was conceived 66 years back by Dykestra is the Jukun Bible institute which he has built and was now commissioning.

He called on Jukun descents to ensure the publications that would be produced by the institute are not just stored up in bookshelves but utilized effectively.

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, represented by the Secretary to the Government of Taraba State, Anthony Jellason, thanked Danjuma for the impact he has been making in the state.

He also prayed God to bless him with sound health and long life.

Taraba state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, who also doubles as National President of Christian Reformed Church- Nigeria, CRC-N, Rev Dr. Isaiah Magaji Jirapye, described the gesture as the best investment a man can ever make.