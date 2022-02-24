By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two persons were Thursday morning reportedly electrocuted while three others sustained injuries in the Wadata area of Makurdi town following a sudden surge in electricity supply to the area.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness in the area that the two dead victims were a nurse and a Junior Secondary School student who got electrocuted while trying to disconnect their appliances from power sources when they noticed the surge.

According to him, “as soon as we noticed the high voltage this morning at about 7am many people rushed to disconnect their appliances from the sockets but in the process, people were electrocuted.

“A neighbour here who is a nurse was said to be using electric cooker when we experienced the high voltage but as she quickly went to disconnect it from the power source in the house she got electrocuted, so also, a young boy who is a Junior Secondary School student.

“Three other persons were also affected but they were rushed to undisclosed hospitals for treatment.”

Contacted, the Makurdi Regional Manager of Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JED, Mr. Felix Adamu confirmed that the community had reported the incident.

“Some people from the community have come here to report the case but we have not gone there to find out the root cause.

“All that they told us is what you have but because the people are restive and there is serious tension in the community they advised that we should not go there today.

“I know there was electrocution but I cannot comment on the cause until I go there to inspect it and I have asked the community to take inventory and we are still waiting for them,” Adamu said.

Also contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the development said she was yet to receive details of the incident.

