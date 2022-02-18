By David Royal

The giant microblogging app, Twitter, on Thursday, launched four hashtags that feature the photograph of Nigerian pop star, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The hashtags are mainly to promote Davido’s new show at the famous 02 Arena, London, on Saturday, March 5.

The DMW’s CEO, Davido, tweeted with the hashtags on Thursday night, announcing to his fans to tweet any of his songs they would love to see him perform at the o2 Arena using the hashtags.

He tweeted: “What’s popping twamily. My friends over at twitter made a new twitmoji for us to turn up with at the o2 .

“Tweet @ me songs you want to see me perform with one of the hashtags below and I got a surprise for one person! #WRBLO2 , #DavidoattheO2, #DavidoO2, #Davidoat02”

what’s popping twamily , my friends over at twitter made a new twitmoji for us to turn up with at the o2 . tweet @ me songs you want to see me perform with one of the hashtags below and i got a suprise for one person! #WRBLO2 , #DavidoattheO2, #DavidoO2, #Davidoat02 — Davido (@davido) February 17, 2022

You would recall that on October 25, 2021, the African superstar, Davido announced that his third show at the O2 will hold on March 5, 2022.

This show will be Davido’s third at the o2 Arena and it will be promoted by Live Nation, in conjunction with United Talent Agency.

Other Nigerian superstars who have hosted their shows successfully at the o2 Arena include Wizkid(StarBoy), Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Teni, 2Baba.

Vanguard News