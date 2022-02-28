Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki have expressed shock, disbelief and sadness over the sudden death of Mr. Tunde Ashaolu, the Publicity Secretary of Kwara State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ashaolu, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, slumped on Sunday evening and died.

In a statement from the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office in Abuja, Saraki stated that “since we heard the news, my family, our friends, and our entire political structure across the nation have been shocked and heartbroken about the passing of Mr. Tunde Ashaolu, the Publicity Secretary of Kwara State PDP whose demise occured on Sunday evening.

“Just on Saturday, while celebrating the 50th birthday of one of our political associates who is Tunde’s birthday mate, I told Tunde: ‘You are 47 now, don’t worry, when you get to 50, we will all still be here to celebrate you. Now, Tunde, our ‘one-man army’ is gone

“I am devastated by this loss because, in everything that he did, Tunde was exemplary.

“He was committed to his work; courageous with his words and press statements, and a helping hand to everyone around him.

“Today, as we mourn our dear Tunde — our comrade, our friend, our brother, a father, a husband, a son, and most importantly, a champion in our fight — we celebrate the tremendous impact that he had on all of us throughout his life.

“My prayers are with his father, his wife, other members of his family — and all the friends that he has left behind, who in the hours since his death, have rallied round his family and embraced them through their support.

“Tunde will be dearly missed,” Saraki added.

