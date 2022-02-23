By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin



A new breed politician Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Dangaladin Tukuran Gwandu has formerly joined the ruling All progressives Congress, APC in Kebbi at his ward Nassarawa1 in Birnin Kebbi.



Tukura was accompanied to the state APC secretariat in Birnin Kebbi by party stalwarts and was received by top APC echelons, though his posters have flooded Birnin Kebbi but he is yet to indicate the position he is aspiring for.



According to him he will soon made his political stand known but said he joined politics to contribute and impact people positively “I decided to not to sit on the fence and belong to people who sits under the shades to cast aspersions on leaders when they can join to get first hand information on governance, you can’t continue to blame others when you are not in the system he said.



He further said that, after a fulfilled and successful career at local government, state and the federal government he is armed with experience to help him transmit what he acquired to his local community “we had free education almost everything free at our time, so it will be unfair not to give back to the society, I am in politics to really extend helping hands to the needy because as for me a retired federal director I am comfortable so I am out for others.



At the National stage he said Buni led extra ordinary committee is doing well as he seeks to unify aggrieved members who felt cheated after congresses, so the postponement of National convention is right as its dangerous to approach convention with allot of crises in many states he believes that within the time frame Buni would have been able to bring warring factions to a common understanding to chart a new course for the party as it set for elections in 2023.



Back home the new politician believes there is no faction in Kebbi APC just some few interest from the party big wigs which can be resolve amicably ” I urge the leaders of our party to do justice as is the bedrock of peace and progress because nothing can be achieved without peace.