It was all excitement as Tuface Idibia, Broda Shaggi and other bigwigs in the entertainment industry graced the unveiling of the new movement, We2geda NG in Lagos on Saturday.

The event which marks the official launch of We2geda South West and execution of the strategic partnership with Lead Generation Initiative was held in BON Hotel, Ikeja.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ibrahim Hussein Abdulkarim said the the movement is not only about them but for the generations yet unborn.

He, therefore, announced the need of 270 people in every ward to narrate the needs of the wards.

“Money politics have done great disservice to us. We need more hands to solve this problem.

“The founding fathers were not thinking of creating a Nigeria for Nigerians but for Africans.

“This is an opportunity presented to us; hence, If you think this is about us you are missing it. It is not about us but our unborn generation.

“We want to have 270 people in every ward. So, they can tell us what that ward need.” Abdulkarim said.

In his remarks, the founder, Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) and lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Oyo, Shina Peller noted the movement would achieve its aim by filling up the gap created by what he termed “money politics”.

“Fellow young vibrant Nigerians, it is very important that we are very strategic in our approaches, actions and activities if truly we want to make a positive change. My dear people, God doesn’t make mistakes and he has given every generation the opportunity to achieve the best for themselves through their strength and valuable assets.

“This is exactly what We2geda Movement aims to achieve, and though we know it is a very difficult, we are very optimistic that with the continued support and cooperation of great minds that make up the movement, we’ll achieve it,” he said.

Both Tuface and Shaggi admonished the Nigerian youths to shun thuggery and violence come 2023, adding that the electorates should re-orientated positively ahead of the forthcoming election.