The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Sunday threatened to withdraw its members if the current fuel scarcity persists across the country.

Mr Mohammad Yunusa, National Treasurer of TUC, said this in an interview with newsmen during the just concluded delegate conference of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGO).

Yunusa, who is also the immediate past President-General of the union, called on the Federal Government to identify and punish those that caused the fuel scarcity.

“We will soon direct workers to stop going to work if the challenge of fuel scarcity across the country persists for the next few days.

“The congress also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should swing into action by identifying and punishing those who caused the scarcity that has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

“The union’s position is very clear. Those who caused this scarcity should be identified and punished very well.

“The position of SSASCGOC … is workers should stop going to work until there is enough fuel to take them to work.

“This is the way to do it. We are waiting for our centre to respond to our position but our position in SSASCGOC is that there is no need to go to work and when there is regular supply, then we will start going to work, “he said.

Yunusa, while speaking on the current strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), called on the Federal Government to fulfill the Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the union.

He noted that the major problem unionism had in Nigeria was that lack of constructive engagements with government.

“Let’s look at the case of ASUU, they are talking about the agreement they entered with Federal Government many years back and up till now government has not fulfilled it.

“Over the years because there is no constructive engagements, it is when you call out your members on strike that government will listen to you,” he said.

The union leader while commending the new elected officials of SSASCGOC implored them to make workers welfare a priority.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the new elected executive members included Mr Surajudeen Alakija as its new President-General.

Others are Mr Suleman Aminu, elected as the Deputy President-General, Mr Benjamin Olaka and Francisca Adedayo, emerged as the first and second vice presidents-general, respectively.

Also elected were Mr Mukthar Adikwu, National Treasurer, Mr Samuel Ajakaye, Internal Auditor, Ogechi James, the Public Relations Officer, while Ajayi Lateef, Yewande Cole and Jubril Isah emerged as the trustees of the association.

(NAN)

