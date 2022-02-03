.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

No less than 6 persons have lost their lives following an auto crash at the Ahia Udele market along with River Layout, Aba, Abia State.

The truck laden with containers filled with goods was coming from the ever-busy East street area when it lost brakes at River Layout and rammed into the market killing 6 persons with tricycles trapped under the wreckage.

It is feared that besides the 6 dead persons, many others may be trapped under the truck.

Sources told Vanguard that the driver of the truck had to manoeuvre the vehicle into a path at the market as it would have killed more people if the truck had continued on the road.”The truck was conveying a container coming from East street, with the way the driver was speeding, we suspected that it lost its brakes. Within seconds, the truck rammed into the market , killing Keke riders and other people at the market, more people would have been killed because this is a busy area, but we thank God.”

As at the time Vanguard visited the scene, rescue efforts had commenced as sympathizers were using axes to break the wreckage from where they brought out 6 corpses. Other victims were suspected to be trapped under the truck as rescue efforts are ongoing.

Before the rescue efforts, loaders were engaged to offload the container laden truck, believed to be the 40 feet.

Policemen, who cordoned off the area, had a hectic time securing the area to prevent hoodlums from stealing the offloaded fabrics lying on the road.

The East street/River Layout had been cordoned off.

Contacted, Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Abia State, Mr Paul Ugwu, told Vanguard that his men stormed the area to assist the victims but were chased away by hoodlums.

Abia Govt seals Ahia Udele market

Following the auto crash, Abia State has directed the sealing of the Aba waterside market.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the government directed the immediate closure of the Ahia Udele market which also houses the Ogbor Hill abattoir and directed them to relocate to the abattoir at Omuma Uzo in Ukwa West and the Good morning market in Aba South

“All those currently doing business in the above markets/abattoir should immediately relocate to the New Omuma Uzor Abattoir in Ukwa West and the Good morning Market, Aba, for those currently in Ahia Udele.”

While mourning with those who lost loved ones, the government pledged to ensure that the traders operate in a safer and healthier environment.

