–As joint investigation begins today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in

RECIEVERSHIP, on Saturday said there has not been any reported fatalities yet on the explosion and subsequent fire that engulfed the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The management also said that Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been scheduled for Saturday, 5th February 2022 with the relevant authorities,

stakeholders, and expert organisations.

This was contained in a statement on the fire incident

update issued by Ikemefuna Okafor, Chief Executive Officer

Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (in RECEIVERSHIP) on Saturday.

The statement reads in part: “We have been working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to contain the situation and an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the explosion.

“We can confirm that the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd Feb. 2022 and this has enabled closer inspection of the vessel. With this development, a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been scheduled for Saturday, 5th February 2022 with the relevant authorities,

stakeholders, and expert organisations.

“Currently, there are still no reported fatalities, and we continue prioritising investigations with

respect to establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the ten crew members who were on board the vessel prior to the incident.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have

been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.

“Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our Crisis Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders with new information accordingly.”