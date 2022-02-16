STOCK

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The top 10 stockbroking firms in the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) have dominated activities in the stock market accounting for 83.01 percent of the total market transactions while 88 other firms share remaining 17%.

NGX January 2022 market statistics showed that out of the N323.9 billion traded value in the stock market, the top stockbroking firms accounted for N268.86 billion.

The stockbroking firms are APT Securities and Funds, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, CardinalStone Securities, EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited, Vetiva Capital Management Limited, Rencap Securities, CSL Stockbrokers, Chapel Hill Denham Securities and Morgan Capital Securities.

APT Securities and Funds led the pack, accounting for N134.9 billion or 41.65 percent of the traded value, followed by Meristem Stockbrokers with N55.95 billion, representing 17.21 percent of the total transactions value, while Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, CardinalStone Securities and EFG Hermes accounted for N19.46 billion (6.01%), N15.89 billion (4.9%) and N10.87 billion (3.35%) of the traded value respectively.

Others are Vetiva Capital (N9.2bn or 2.84%), Rencap Securities (N8.8bn or 2.72%), CSL Stockbrokers (N5.5bn or 1.7%), Chapel Hill Denham Securities (N4.7bn or 1.44%) and Morgan Capital Securities which accounted for N3.7bn or 1.13 percent of the traded value.

In the same vein, the top dealing member firms also accounted for 8.9 billion units, representing 60.32 percent of the 14.7 billion traded volume of shares during the period.