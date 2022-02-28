By Japhet Davidson

IT was a dream come true for veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Tolani Abatti as his new book, Two Decades Of Lagos House Of Assembly: Face To Face With The Movers And Shakers, was unveiled to the public.

The 474-page book published by PC Tolabat Ventures Lagos chronicles his 20 years’ experience covering the Lagos State House of Assembly since the onset of the fourth Republic in 1999.

On what inspired him to write the book, Abatti, who incidentally was the longest serving correspondent at Lagos State House of Assembly said it was like a parting gift to the public for his years of coverage of the house. “When I was about turning 60, I said it is my 20 years in the house as a reporter so there is need to put something down for the public to celebrate my age and years of coverage of the Lagos House of Assembly.”

According to him, the book which is divided into three parts, covers a wide array of issues of the house including the all important issue and crisis that cropped up in 1999 on who should emerge as the Speaker of the House from the different factions of the now-defunct Alliance for Democracy, AD between the late Funsho Williams and the then governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The first part of the book contains interviews the author conducted with some of the legislators from the fourth Assembly to date. The second part talks about the men and women that shaped the institution; the list of all the men and women that have had the rare opportunity and honour to sit in the hallowed chambers of Lagos State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2019 and what they are doing now.

Finally, part three x-rays the history of Lagos State House of Assembly and the various laws passed by the house from 1999 to 2019.

For many who do not know much about the Lagos House of Assembly since the return of democracy in 1999, the book brings to the fore some of the hidden issues that played out in the house, the behind-the- scene politics, men that shaped the Lagos Assembly and the pivotal role they played in the growth of the institution.

In his foreword, Segun Adebolu, Editor at Large, Nation Newspaper and ex-Chief Press Secretary to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said: “This book is crucial for anyone who wants to understand better aspects of the politics of Lagos State over the last two decades of sustained civil rule in our land. And beyond this, it gives insights into the mindset, psychological disposition, as well as motivations of those we elected to utilise the power of governance on our behalf.”

According to the author, covering the Lagos Assembly for years gave him an opportunity to cover both politics and private scandals, as well as interview personalities who have been there since 1999 up till 2019.