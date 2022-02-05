.

— NDLEA honours Akeredolu, Amotekun boss

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa has said that for the country to successfully tackle the spate of insecurity, drug abuses should be tamed.

Marwa said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital during a visit to honour the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the state Commander of Amotekun who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Chief Adetunji Adeleye with the agency’s Grand Patron.

Speaking through the Agency’s Zonal Commander on Narcotics, Zone J, Parah Julius Bawa, Marwa said that insecurity would be tackled if drug usage and abuses were tamed.

Marwa emphasised the urgent need to address the issue of drug abuse before insecurity can be defeated.

“Before the country can successfully tame insecurity, the drug is a number one factor that should be properly addressed, as bandits carry out their dastard acts under the influence of drugs.

“This is one of the reasons we created 14 Zones across the nation and made Ondo State a Zonal Command Headquarter which comprises of Ondo and Ekiti State.

“As a worthy partner in the fight against drug abuse, we will continue to support the state and the zone.

“We hope to get the necessary support needed to the abuse of drugs. We believe it will also help us in doing our own best”

The NDLEA boss, however, expressed delight over the existing cordial relationship and synergy between the NDLEA and the Ondo State government.

He added that the agency was looking forward to furthering collaboration with the Amotekun corps in tackling the drug war and ensuring that barons activities are checkmated.

He however commended the governor and the Amotekun Commander for championing the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and for the recognition of his determination to completely nip drug abuse and its illegal cultivation in the bud across the state.

Responding on behalf of the State Governor, Adeleye thanked the agency for the honour done them.

The Special Adviser to the governor while describing drug abuse as a war that must be worn, assured that the state will collaborate with Zone J towards ensuring that WADA is achievable.

“Drug is a major catalyst for criminal activities in the state. 95 per cent of criminals we arrest are based on drug-related issues.

“We are not leaving out any security agency in our bid to ensure that our state is secured.

Adeleye added that “Like Mr Governor rightly told you, he has been a fantastic father to all security agencies in the State by giving helping hands towards ensuring that security agencies are strengthened to achieve success in their fights against crime

