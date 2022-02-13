In celebration of this year’s Valentine’s Day, actress and filmmaker Titilola Ajayi is set to serenade her fans with ‘Feast of love’.

According to her, ‘Feast of love’ is a love driven initiative created to appreciate couples and lovers who desire to solidify their relationships.

In her words:” Everyone knows Valentine’s day is a time to show love. Though I believe love should be shown to others from time to time. Feast of Love is a dinner date put together by myself and team to celebrate lovers who are in my fan base. All they need to do is to share a video on social media recounting that quality they cherish in their partner”.

The video entries will run from 5th of February- 12th February. The videos of couples with highest social media engagement will be selected for the Valentine’s Day Date.

The chosen couple will be treated to a dinner with Titilola Ajayi, will win consolation prizes, amongst other side attractions.

On what inspired the initiative, Ajayi said:” The least of what we can do is to show love to one another. With the bad news we are exposed to everyday and the struggles experienced by the average Nigerian, love is all we need at this time not hating on one another”.