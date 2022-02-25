Brazil coach Tite will give up his position after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The 60-year-old said on Friday: “I will not lie —- I’m just staying to the end of the World Cup.”

Tite however hopes to end his career on the highest note possible.

“I don’t just want to win something. I’ve won everything in my career. The only thing that’s missing is the World Cup.”

Brazil are among the favourites ahead of Qatar, having not yet lost in South American qualifying.

Tite has led Brazil since 2016 but lost in the quarter-finals to Belgium at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A year later Brazil won the Copa America and were defeated at home in the final by rivals Argentina in 2021.(dpa/NAN)

