It’s time to take a look at some of the less-travelled roads in the crypto market. Moving away from the big names (like Ethereum or Bitcoin, which crashed last autumn) is a good strategy if you want to make significant returns in 2022. Altcoins, (that are any digital coin other than Bitcoins), should now be the focus of your crypto assets.

We will explain in short the incredible stories and potential of two cryptocurrencies: Fantom (FTM) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW), which are new, lesser-known and small-scale yet nonetheless fascinating cryptos in the Web 3.0 sphere.

SSW (Seesaw Protocol) – an Incredible Growth Story

In January 2022, a new and exciting way to engage with crypto assets was released. Seesaw Protocol is one of the greatest names in the crypto-territory right now. The first stage of its presale closes on February 25th with an astonishing rising trajectory (over 1000% per cent from launch-day to be exact). SSW is a democratic platform. It has promised its investors transparency, minimal fees, and best of all, a 3% per cent charge from every transaction is split throughout all wallet holders, generating significant gains when held for a long period.

As previously stated, the first presale for this revolutionary digital coin is currently live. Seesaw will have three presale stages, the final of which will close on April 8th, in connection with launch day. The company is strong, just as its trajectory on the market – with some analytical studies presenting a possible 6000% growth in the next few weeks.

The excitement is palpable, especially since the initial price (which was only $0.005) skyrocketed in such a short period of time and is predicted to reach $0.40 soon; early investors are overjoyed. There is plenty of growth capacity for investors still thinking of taking to plunge to make some serious gains with its current price at around $0.067. This is a success story of growth and potential.

Fantom (FTM) Leaderless Efficiency

Following in the footsteps of Seesaw Protocol (SSW), the Fantom Foundation (FTM), together with its offshoot OPERA, is a semi-young (2018) platform centred on digital assets that are shining with potential on the crypto markets. This is your new and improved Ethereum alternative (ETH). ETH is, of course, a larger platform than FTM, with a greater number of DeFi and developers, but Fantom, by employing a PoS mechanism and a leaderless approach, achieves high scalability at a reduced cost, making it faster, cheaper, and more efficient overall. With a market cap of only 4.9 billion USD, FTM still manages to have all the great characteristics you want the crypto you’re investing in to have.

Fantom is an easy-to-use, pleasant, and fast-growing/fast-moving Layer-1 blockchain that aims to improve performance and transactions. It uses its coin, FTM. Fantom has so far been able to cut transaction time to under two seconds. FTM now trades for $1.93 USD. Furthermore, impressively, the Fantom Foundation has amassed $40 million since its inception, which it is now using to fund development and improvement.

In the Web 3.0 environment, FTM and SSW have created winning crypto-business models combining a safe system with decentralisation and increasing scalability, making them particularly appealing for keeping or starting to smartly invest in tokens this 2022.

