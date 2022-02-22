The All Progressives Congress Party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the role of traditional rulers in our society.

The APC chieftain on Sunday during a visit to the Oyo based monarch, among other things, described the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as a Titan in Yoruba land.

He said that it was a sacrifice that was made when the west collaborated with the north to produce President Buhari, and this brought about huge benefits and we can see the number of people that we have at the top in this Government. During the time of President Jonathan, we were not in the first ten in government. We were not the President, not the Vice-president, not the Senate President not the Deputy Senate President, not the Speaker or Deputy Speaker and not even the Chief justice.

The APC leader went on to reel out the benefit Nigerians, and specifically what South West is benefiting from the ruling party APC:

“South West is fully in this Government. We have Osinbajo, we have Gbajabiamila, we have Fashola, we have Rauf Aregbesola, we have Sunday Dare and many more, this is the benefit of the alliance of unity that we have created and not division.”

In his response, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo said of Tinubu and his presidential ambition:

Our ancestors are fully behind you to assist you in achieving your deserved aim. And if our ancestors are already behind you, that means that we too are fully behind you.”

As the visitation moved to the designated Olubadan’s palace, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke well of the designated Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Tinubu said that, he grew up in Ibadan, during his early years and promised that if elected into office as President, that he will brink back to Ibadan and Oyo state iin general, monumental infrastructures.

In return, the royal father, complimented the APC leader, and spoke of his ambition:

“Tinubu is a great man and a great leader. He is one of us, though he did not grow up fully here in Ibadan. And since he is one of us, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be assured that the people of Ibadan are fully behind him, as the race for the presidency draws closer.”

The monarch continued that: “I know Tinubu, he is a unifying factor in this country and a person who means we’ll for the people. He has done it in Lagos and if anyone can do it in Lagos successfully, then the person can do it for Nigeria. President Buhari has done well, Tinubu will bring about a better Nigeria.” He added.

Afterwards, Tinubu the APC party leader, went on to pray for Nigerian youths: “You the youths, I pray for you. You too will grow up and become elders.”

Tinubu asked the youths to create room for elderly people, he said that it was a huge sacrifice that they had to commit to, in order to enable peace and into in the country,” as he continued with more prayers.

“You too will become President but before you become President, I will do mine first Insha Allah, then you will come after mine,” he added.

Speaking later to press men, Oyo state prominent Senator, Adesoji Akanbi, who was also at the Alaafin”s palace, spoke of the sterling qualities of the octogenarian Oba, adding that the monarch inspired, energised, motivated and galvanised SWAGA’23 for collective action after embracing and blessed the agenda.

The Okanlomo of Ibadan, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi recalled that, “when we mooted the idea of SWAGA’ 23, we visited His Royal Highness, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, at the palace, and he said, “it shall be well and it has been well for SWAGA’23 group.

Akanbi thanked the monarch for the worthy traditional role, that he has been playing, uniting the Yoruba people, over the years.

On the choice of Oba Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadan designate, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi said:

“I seize this opportunity to congratulate the Olubadan of Ibadan designate, as we look forward to his coronation. He has been known for his good works of development over the years, may his reign bring more and more development for the people.

The APC party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was accompanied by: Prince Tajudeen Olusi, H.E Femi Pedro , ex Minister Abiodun Ogunlewe, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, Prince Annafi Elegushi, Prince Oyinlomo Danmole, Chief Busura Alebiosu, Dr Femi Fihini, Cardinal B. O Odunbaku, Dr Tola kasali, Senator Anthony Adefuye and Alhaji Mutiu Are.