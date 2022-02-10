By Moses Nosike

Following the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and without enough platform for the youths to develop their talents, Thunder Snare Nigeria Limited incorporated in Port Harcourt, Nigeria on October 7, 2016 and primarily to provide quality sound engineering and production has recently delved into youth empowerment and talent hunt to provide a formidable platform for the teeming talented Nigerian youths to blossom and make a living out of their God given talents.

According to the management source, the company had successfully concluded Yobody dance challenge on TikTok, Yobody Twerk challenge on Instagram and last year Street 2 Fame.

“Street 2 Fame was successfully concluded last year in Port Harcourt as contestants were paid N5,000 at the various auditions and the grande finale held on November 12, 2021 where Harrysong, Joe El and Chime Tsnare thrilled the mammoth crowd with spellbound performances.

This year’s edition of Street 2 Fame is going to be nationwide and it promises to be bigger and better. Auditions start in the coming months across the federation and the grande finale is billed for November 12, 2022 in Port Harcourt”.