By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – No fewer than three people were killed on Saturday as a two storey building located inside Ochanja Central Market Onitsha, collapsed.

According to an eye witness, two-storey building structure was said to have collapsed at about 5:45pm on Saturday killing not less than three.

The. eye witness said the collapse of the building was as a result of further erection of structure on the already weak structure, without necessary reinforcement.

It will be recalled that some traders at the market had protested the attempt by market authorities to erect additional structures on the existing old and weak buildings in the area on Friday.

The traders were said to have taken their protest to Awka, the State capital to the Governor to prevail on the leadership of the market to halt further erection of structures on the existing ones for the safety of the market traders who stand the danger of the buildings collapsing on them.

The protesting traders were said to have barricades the Anambra State Headquarters of Physical Planning Board, Amawobia and the gate of the State Government House, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Awka, saying that they were in the state capital to appeal to Hovernor, Willie Obiano, to urgently intervene to prevent future building collapse that may lead to loss of lives and properties in the market.

Some of the placards displayed by the protesting traders read: ”Save our lives now at Ochanja central market, governor Willie Obiano, we need your help now, Physical Planning Board why are you people keeping quit, Ochanja central market is not for sale, say no to illegal shops at Ochanja central market, illegal shops at Ochanja central market will collapse very soon, say no to dekkings without foundation at Ochanja central market, among others.”

However, the eye witness who spoke to Vanguard about Saturday evening building collapse did disclose if the collapsed two story building, which is being added with another on top, was among the ones the traders were protesting against further erections of on top of them or it is one of the numerous private plazas that exist in the market.

A trader in the market, who did not disclose his name, while speaking with Sunday Vanguard, said the unidentified victims were working at the site when the incident occurred.

Efforts to speak with the market leaders proved abortive as the incident forced people to scamper for safety as people were seen trying to salvage their goods so as to escape being trapped.

