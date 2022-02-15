Nigeria’s foremost heart-friendly and low cholesterol dairy brand, Three Crowns milk catered to the well-being of the participants of the 2022 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which was held on Saturday, 12th February 2022.

Now in its 7th edition, the marathon which returned to full capacity following the pandemic featured the return of the 10km physical race, alongside the 10km virtual race and the 42km physical race. The 42km race began at the National Stadium in Surulere and ended at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

Marketing Director for FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Chris Wulff-Caesar said ‘’Three Crowns milk is a brand that advocates for nourishment and a healthy lifestyle. When we consider marathons which is a long-distance and high-performance event, a lot is required, and we know that the heart is at the centre of all of this. So as heart-friendly milk, we care for the heart and ensure that we aid the marathoners to stay fit and healthy so that their heart is kept in the right shape and form.”

Commenting on the partnership, Three Crowns Marketing Manager, Gloria Jacobs revealed that it was the maiden edition for Three Crowns’ participation in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. The heart-friendly brand served complimentary breakfasts to the participants of this year’s event while reiterating its commitment to ensuring the health and nourishment of all its consumers.

Jacobs explained: “As you know, Three Crowns is the only low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk. We recognize that during marathons, athletes deplete their nutrients while running, and these nutrients must be replenished immediately. Three Crowns being nutrient-dense milk, with essential nutrients in the right amount, supported the runners with the nourishment they require to stay fit and healthy.”

Three Crowns milk is a leading Nigerian brand from FrieslandCampina WAMCO, the country’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. FrieslandCampina WAMCO is committed to making highly nutritious milk available and affordable for every Nigerian. Three Crowns milk is Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand and for three decades, it has nourished mothers and their families with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.