By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, urged youths across the state to return to farming, saying that there is wealth in the profession.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Wole Oyebamiji, at the 11th edition of food distribution to the vulnerable, as part of the state’s food support scheme, said the scheme offered a ready-made market for producers, processors in the food chain cycle, especially cassava, yam and plantain farmers.

He said: “If we are encouraging young men and women to go into farming, we, as a government, have a responsibility to ensure that they have patronage and to ensure that they have support, so that going back to the farm will be meaningful because it is not easy to encourage youths to go back to farm without the necessary support.

“The production of garri being produced locally by our people is an attestation to the fact that there is wealth in farming. This will be an encouragement to boost farming, grow our economy and provide employment opportunities for our people.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA