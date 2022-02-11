.

* Nkanu west, Isi-Uzo, Ngwo, other zones should wait for subsequent rounds

*Nkanu land should be made next cosmopolitan city of ‘New Enugu’

By Dennis Agbo

The Traditional institution in Enugu state has waded into the contentious governorship zoning debate in Enugu state, stating that even though there was no written document, there is a running zoning consensus in the state that makes it a prerogative of Enugu East senatorial zone to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

The Traditional Ruler of Omoha-Obuofia and the Traditional head of Akwunanuw amalgamated communities, HRH Igwe Igwesi Obiora Igwesi made the disclosure when he fielded questions from newsmen in his Obuofia palace.

Igwe Igwesi stated that even though he was aware that even his own subjects were among aspirants for the 2023 governorship race, aspirants from Nkanu west local government, Isi-Uzo and the Agbaja people of Enugu North local government area should concede the position to the Nkanu-East local government area.

He equally appealed to aspirants from Enugu West senatorial zone to exercise patience, allow peace to reign by submitting to the turn of the Enugu East senatorial district, noting the world is not about to expire.

Igwe Igwesi also outlined an agenda for the next governor of the state, proposing that development ought to shift in the way of Nkanu land as a new Enugu metropolis adding that it will serve as the model capital city of Igboland. He also suggested that the qualities of the next governor of the state should include entrepreneurship skills, humility traits, international connections, sound vision and practical approach to issues.

In excerpts from his interview, Igwe Igwesi narrated that the present Nkanu East and west local government areas previously belonged to the Udi division before his father facilitated the creation of Nkanu division as a parliamentarian in the first republic, which he said has positioned him to be in the vanguard of political moderation, particularly in Nkanu land.

Igwesi said: “This palace is known as a royal palace of peace, I am a father to all as a traditional ruler and things I think about are what could please God, Almighty. The 2023 election is a matter of concern to everybody and the politics of Nkanu land is a concern of this throne.

“On where the next governorship of the state should come from, I appeal to politicians and my people because all are my brothers, both those from Enugu North and Enugu west senatorial districts, we in Nkanu are asking for a chance. I don’t think there was a written agreement but there is a running agreement or consensus. Common sense provides that at this time, Enugu East senatorial district should produce the next governor for peace sake. Good things don’t end with the governorship of the state, if by this zoning you are not fitted, my plea is to look for another area to run. It is left for the Enugu East zone to decide where it goes within the zone, that is micro zoning and the God of this land will see to it that we’re towing the line of peace.

“In Enugu east zone, there is a particular place that is dejected and I call on Everybody to gather support for the people of Nkanu East local government area and also urge Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to consider a person from Nkanu East local government as his successor. Reasons are that Nkanu East looks like an abandoned area and there is a need for sufficient attention to be shifted there. We are not saying a governor from there should concentrate everything there but he will make an impact there. There is no presence of both federal and state institutions in Nkanu east, there is even no state infrastructure.

“I appeal that the next governor should try and create a new Enugu capital toward that direction. Enugu as a capital city needs expansion to befit its status and the entire Nkanuland should be capitalized for the people of the southeast. The idea of ‘New Enugu’ is a good idea from Governor Ugwuanyi and the city should expand in that direction. The next governor should be a peaceful man as Ugwuanyi because Ugwuanyi has produced a new order of politicking and the next governor should continue with his peace process.

“Enugu East senatorial zone is dominated by Nkanu, even though Isi-Uzo was in Nsukka, now we recognize they are our brothers and should not bother so much but when next it comes they will be given the opportunity. The Agbaja are also there but they are few and there are also other ethnic nationalities, other Igbos that reside in Enugu east senatorial district.

“I appeal that aspirants from Enugu West senatorial zone should make sacrifices for peace to reign. In other nationalities, they look for their traditional rulers on critical issues, so our people should learn to imitate such nationalities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria