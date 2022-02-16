A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Austin Iwar has said that the arrest of Abba Kyari over the drug bust shows that there are many more Abba Kyaris in the Nigerian Police force system and there may be other officers committing even worse crimes.



Speaking in a Channels TV programme ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Wednesday, AIG Iwar said the fact that an officer who was on suspension as a result of his indictment by the FBI in the $1.1million Hushpuppi internet scam, was able to have some influence with police operatives and order them around, speaks volume.

Continuing he said, “The NPF has legal and constitutional backing to carry out investigations on crime including drugs. The fact that the Police is handing over the case to the NDLEA means that the Police want the NDLEA to do its job without interference.

“And for NDLEA to properly prosecute DCP Abba Kyari, in this drugs crime, the officer must be dismissed from the Nigerian Police force. So if the agency completes its investigation, and sends it to the Police, it will be sent to the Force Disciplinary Committee, who will to dismiss him before he can be prosecuted

Speaking further he said, “The Nigerian Police Force is a neglected organization, neglected by the government. The Police Council that is supposed to be responsible for supervision never works.

“The Police is supposed to be like the Board of Directors that sits and supervises but that is non-existent.

Regarding funding, he said, “There is nothing to fund core investigations and other core duties of the police. So officers are left with little alternative than to scout for funds for doing the job”.

Vanguard News Nigeria