The Stellar Initiative, a non-governmental organization with a core focus on alleviating poverty and educating children across Africa, has announced the launch of ‘The BoyCode,’ an upskilling empowerment project aimed at equipping Fifty (50) young boys between the ages of 13-20 with tech skills like robotics, web designing , graphics , block chain education , ui/ux and other relevant technical skills.

This was launched on the 4th of February to foster the growth and development of future leaders and developers. TSI has plans to collaborate with private/public organizations and educational institutions worldwide to support and promote efforts that further Tsi’s mission to get boys off the street with technology and teach them skills that is relevant in the market place.

Precious Eniayekan, The founder Initiative said: “Education is the most powerful weapon that we can use to change the world, and technology also has systematically changed how we learn, live and do things. We are are preparing boys especially from Nigeria for this paradigm shift in web application, with courses and programs to bridge this skills gap. Through The Boy Code , TSi will provide support in a way that suits students’ needs, including but not limited to: providing Laptops, softwares , seasoned professionals,internship opportunities and so much more to aid learning.

The Vice Principal of The Stellar Academy, Victoria Agorye noted that so far, TSI has been able to acquire 20 brand new laptops for the beneficiaries, while calling on People to donate to get more laptops for the boys. According to her, the goal is to train 50 boys from different communities in Africa but starting from lagos Nigeria.

“They must be empowered to see themselves as part of the solution. This initiative builds on our ongoing work to make sure the next generation of men that are now boys is equipped with the information, tools, and mentorship they need.” Says Precious Eniayekan

Our work with the Stellar Initiative has been ongoing for several years and we are excited to be launching this project that is set to transform lives. We believe that the skills and knowledge we’re providing to our students will be key for the industry to thrive and we’re really excited to be part of the future generation of technological development.

However, TSI seeks support and donation from the public. Kindly donate to our cause and also Visit the Stellar Initiative Website www.stellarinitiative.org to find out more and keep up to date on the most recent engagements