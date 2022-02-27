One of Colombia’s most successful series, the musical telenovela “The Queen of Flow” Season 2 will start airing on StarTimes from February 28.

“The Queen of Flow” gained a cult following across many countries. Having seen Season 1 on StarTimes, fans have constantly yearned for the airing of Season 2.

The pay-TV platform announced that sEASON 2 will start airing from February 28. The Queen of Flow S2 will air daily at 8:30pm on ST Novela E Plus channel. Owing to the engrossing nature of the series, this could otherwise be passed as a valentine gift from StarTimes. Aside from the StarTimes decoder, fans can download StarTimes-ON mobile app to binge the series.

“Queen of Flow” follows the story of a Colombian teenager Yeimy (Carolina Ramirez), who is set up by a local drug trafficker and finds herself sentenced to 25 years in prison. She returns home 17 years later to exact revenge on those who killed her family.

The many twists and turns in this tale of love, revenge and redemption are backed by the show’s soundtrack of reggaeton music performed by the cast.