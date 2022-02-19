The photography art of Kanayo and his innovative Egedi project

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Kester Kanayo Onyemaechi’s photography art, particularly his EGEDI project, stands out as a profound exploration of memory, identity, and healing through visual storytelling. His work in EGEDI is a compelling archive that revisits and reinterprets old family photographs, creating a dialogue between past and present that resonates deeply on both personal and collective levels.

The EGEDI project revolves around the idea of reenacting historical photographs, where Kanayo meticulously stages contemporary scenes that mirror original images from previous generations. This technique not only revives the visual memory embedded in the photographs but also invites reflection on the passage of time and the continuity of familial and cultural identity. In the series, daughters are often positioned to mirror their mothers, creating a poignant visual echo that emphasises lineage, heritage, and the nuanced ways in which identity is passed down and transformed.

Kanayo’s approach is both archival and creative. By placing the reenacted images alongside the original photographs, he constructs a layered narrative that allows viewers to witness the interplay between history and modernity. This juxtaposition serves as a form of healing, acknowledging the past while also affirming the present and future. The project thus functions as an “archive of healing,” where photography becomes a medium for reconciliation with history and an affirmation of continuity.

Kanayo’s photographic style in EGEDI is characterised by careful composition, attention to detail, and a sensitive use of light and colour that evokes the mood of the original photographs while imbuing the new images with contemporary vitality. The reenactments go beyond being just copies; they are reinterpretations that respect the original context while allowing for subtle shifts in meaning. This balance between fidelity and innovation is key to the project’s emotional and aesthetic impact.

The use of natural settings and authentic props enhances the realism of the reenactments, grounding the images in a tangible reality that bridges generations. The portraits are intimate and evocative, capturing expressions and gestures that convey a sense of continuity and resilience. Kanayo’s skillful direction of his subjects ensures that the reenacted photographs resonate with authenticity and emotional depth.

At its core, EGEDI addresses themes of memory, identity, and healing. By revisiting family photographs, Kanayo confronts the complexities of history — both personal and collective — and the ways in which these histories shape contemporary identities. The project highlights the importance of remembering and honouring the past as a foundation for understanding oneself and one’s community.

Moreover, EGEDI’s focus on female lineage — the daughters mirroring their mothers — adds a powerful dimension to the work, emphasising the role of women in preserving and transmitting cultural heritage. This focus also challenges traditional narratives by foregrounding female experiences and relationships, often marginalised in historical archives.

The project’s impact extends beyond its visual appeal; it beckons on us to engage with our own histories and consider the ways in which photography can serve us as a tool for healing and connection. Thus, Kanayo’s EGEDI transcends the personal to touch on universal themes, making it a significant contribution to contemporary African photography and visual culture.

Kester Kanayo Onyemaechi’s EGEDI project is a masterful blend of archival research, artistic reenactment, and emotional storytelling. Through his sensitive and innovative approach, the artist is able to create a powerful visual archive that honors the past while fostering healing and continuity.

The project’s focus on familial and cultural identity, especially through the lens of female lineage, enriches its narrative depth and cultural relevance. EGEDI is not only a testament to Kanayo’s technical and artistic skill, but also a meaningful exploration of memory and identity that resonates widely in today’s visual arts landscape.

Kanayo had his primary and secondary school education between 1998 and 2010 in Delta State, Nigeria, before proceeding to the University of Benin where he studied Geology from 2014 to 2019. As a geologist, he sees a correlation between fossil remains and art which are preserved over time, providing windows into the past.

So far, Kanayo has four international exhibitions to his name, including several other exhibitions held in Nigeria.

Among other awards, in 2021, Kanayo won the Organisation for Impact and Reform (OfiarNG) Award for Photography. Before the OfiarNG award, he emerged the second runner-up in the 2017 Festus Iyayi Award for Photography, held at the University of Benin.

As a poet, Kanayo was also listed on the Top 10 Nigerian Students Poetry Prize in 2017.