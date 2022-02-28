The Metaverse is on course to become a massive component of the future.

Cryptocurrencies and NFTs play a significant role in Metaverse adoption and engagement.

Metaverse cryptocurrencies have a total market worth of more than $25 billion, and after the rebranding of the ubiquitous social media platform Facebook to Meta at the end of 2021, the vast majority of them saw tremendous success which has continued into 2022.

Despite the fact that Facebook’s Meta has fallen in the stock market, costing Mr Zuckerberg billions of dollars, most Metaverse coins have thrived.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is rated third in terms of market capitalisation for Metaverse Tokens according to Coinmarketcap, and as such has established itself as one of the top ten Metaverse cryptocurrencies that swept the market at the end of 2021.

Many people are hailing AXS as a project that will play a significant role in contemporary civilisation in the future.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN), a new cryptocurrency that launched this year and has already received a lot of favourable attention, aims to be equally significant.

Infinite Axie (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based trade and battle game.

There are obvious parallels between the colossal gaming behemoths Tamagotchi and Pokémon.

Axie Infinity mixes NFTs with a play to earn model, making it an ideal choice for a large-scale metaverse project.

Axie is the monster in the game, and each Axie is a unique NFT. Users purchase Axies using AXS, the Axie Infinity world’s native token.

The Axies may be reared, taught, bred, and pitted against other users’ Axies to gain experience, which can then be used to develop their Axies. AXS was trading at $0.9601 a year ago.

It reached an all-time high of $165.37 in November 2021, representing a 17000 per cent gain.

Despite a slow start to 2022, in which the whole cryptocurrency market fell, AXS is still about 5000 per cent greater than it was a year ago.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) began its presale at the beginning of February and it has already gained a lot of attention.

FIREPIN is a decentralised system based on the FRPN token, which is collateralised and supported by the MetaVerse DAO.

The intention seems to be for FIREPIN to be the reserve currency on the Binance Smart Chain. To guarantee price stability, FIREPIN will use the Algorithmic Reserve Currency algorithm and will be aided by other decentralised assets.

MetaVerse DAO is focused on long-term and successful treasury finance allocation.

The objective is to employ user-assigned treasury funds to build NFT games, 3D and Metaverse VR games, and to invest directly in teams and organisations with a long-term vision for Play-to-Earn MetaVerse games.

This will be accomplished by community vote in accordance with the community’s majority choices.

FIREPIN was established to harness the Metaverse and make it available to everyone. Its ambitious goal is to provide rich experiences in the Metaverse.

It will also have intentions of releasing on a multi-chain bridge between the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Ethereum (ETH) when it launches.

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@firepin.io