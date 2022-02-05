Middle is the Hon. Commissioner of Finance, Cross River State, Asuquo Ekpenyong, extreme right is Executive Secretary, Carnival Commission, Hon. Austin Cohbams and extreme left is Dubble Dee SSA to Calabar Canival during the courtesy visit to Cross River state.

By Moses Nosike

The organisers of The Jungle Search Africa season 2 took the show to their country home, Cross River as they embarked on a courtesy visit to Commissioner of Finance of the state, Hon. Asuquo Ekpenyong.

The Commissioner commended the organisers of the show for bring this kind of youth oriented programme to their state, Cross River even as the show is already taking place at Odot Uyi, Odupkani Local Government Area.

Having heard the level of growth, expansion and achievement of the Reality TV Show since inception many year ago, the Commissioner has promised his full support in the next edition to encourage the organisers do more in their State. The Commissioner also promised to visit the camp where The Jungle Search Africa season 2 is playing out to see things for himself.

However, it is worthy of note that over the years, the organisers of the ongoing ‘The Jungle Search Africa season 2’ had introduced different forms of Reality TV Show to help most Nigerian youths discover, develop their talents especially in entertainment for self-reliant and job creation.

Most of the youths who have participated in the Reality TV Show are doing well in the society today in different areas of their calling. Some of them had become brand ambassadors to companies, others called up for endorsement and many have travelled outside the country to further develop their talents which in turn has reduced unemployment rate of the youths.