By Prisca Sam-Duru

Latifat Adepeju Oguntade is a prolific storyteller and energetic international dancer.

Her rich creative background has seen her, working with notable directors in different productions locally, nationally and internationally. She’s a member of the National Troupe of Nigeria, dance director of DanceAfrik House of Creative Arts, as well as acting coordinator of Surulere Artiste Forum.

In this interview, Latifat offers a peek into her world as a dancer, drummer and much more. Read on.

Could you share how your journey as an artiste began?

My journey as an artiste professionally started over two decades ago in my father’s group. My parents were practitioners and active members of the ANTP, especially when my father was alive.

Aje ni iya mi, a big hit in the Nigerian home video in the 90s, which was produced by Nek Video Links, was written and directed by my dad- Hammed Adesola Oguntade, aka Hamlilo. He actually had much more to his credit before his painful demise. He had a standing troupe then named: “Hamlilo Productions”, which aside movies, trained actors, dancers and singers for stage productions. On one of our outings for Surulere ANTP artistes’ night, we met Mr. Babatunde Abideen, aka Ogede who then introduced Mr. Segun Sunday Solomon who became our traditional dance coach to relieve my dad. With the influence of our coach, we started working with Mr. Abort Nwosu at NCAC Artiste Village, National Theatre, Lagos.

I later joined Dugombas Dance Ensemble while I was still under my dad because it’s a family business.

What would you say gives you an edge over other artistes of your generation?

What sets me apart is my knowledge of our indigenous language, culture, tradition and; holding firmly to what I’ve learnt from the grassroots with understanding. This is in addition to putting in place the original and traditional steps, patterns, foot-works, styles and energy with action. Another thing that sets me apart from others, is knowing the origin of each dance, the history and drums that accompany it, understanding the dynamics and uniqueness of our culture, the precision and carriage. So, I put them in place always in my dances like Yengben, Ponse, Obitun, Odudu, Otun, Bata, Dundun, Akiise, Ukwa, Agenesebo, to mention but few.

Each of these dances mentioned has different drums that accompany it. And I understand the drums very well and can interpret them perfectly because they all work together. In each of the dances mentioned above, the lead drummer instructs the dancer on what to do, the next movement, when to go down and so on. When I perform, you see the drums and hear the dance.

How did you learn to play the drums so well?

As an artiste, you have to be versatile. So, the urge to know more about other aspects of theatre, including how to play the drums, was what inspired me. I rehearse with my colleagues who are professional drummers and I gained more knowledge aside from drumming. I got to know more about our traditional drums like the set of Bata which are namely: Iya ilu, Ejin, Omele abo, and Omele ako, which is also called Omele meta. Dundun set are: Iya ilu, Atele iya ilu, Omele, Asaju Omele, kerikeri, Gudugudu and Sekere.

Wow! You play so many drums and traditional instruments too?

I play other drums and instruments in our drums Ensemble like Teun, Gbedu, molo, to mention but a few. Having to play two to three drums at a go, I have featured in an all female Ensemble times without number and also with male drummers. This has taken me to international drums festival twice.

Let’s know some of the major shows you have featured in..

Nigerian Day, China 2013; Nigeria Centenary, 2014; International Drum Festival in Cairo, Egypt 2015; World Football Executive Summits 2017/2018; Shadows of the Ancestors, 2021, Awo the musical 2021, and Dubai World Expo 2021. I was a costumier for Abuja Sports Festival 2018; Traditional Dance instructor for’ My Love for Art 2018; choreography team, AFRIMA, Accra Ghana (Africa is Gold) 2018; Team leader for The International Festival for Drums, and Traditional Arts Dialogue for Peace, Cairo, Egypt 2018. I was also Ijodee Arts artiste coordinator for Ogun State Africa Drum Festival 2019 and Festival Secretary for Trufesta International Dance Festival 10th Edition, 2019.

Do you desire to share that knowledge with your colleagues here in Nigeria and in the Diaspora?

I can’t wait for the platform to share the knowledge. If we do not pass the knowledge of our rich culture that has been preserved over the years, it will perish and we’ll be questioned by posterity. Many of our youths cannot speak our languages fluently; our traditional steps are being diluted every now and then.

How have you fared so far on the job?

It has not been easy. In the industry today, we have more of contemporary jobs and musicals than before which mostly do not accommodate the traditional dancers; so we have lesser jobs and opportunities. But the few I get to do, I do passionately and diligently. I also channel my energy into training interested churches and schools, some for free and others for a token just to keep going since dance is the only trade I’ve learnt all my life. Our economy is also affecting the dance sector but in all, I’ll say God has been faithful. So far, the art of dance has taught me to be focused, creative, and disciplined. It has improved my sensitivity, understanding, appreciation and consideration for others both for their similarities and differences.

Do you think dancers are getting the desired attention and support they need from the government?

NO! As freelance artiste, you’re on your own. No recognition, no attention, no support of whatsoever kind. It is the passion that has kept us and is still sustaining us.