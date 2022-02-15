By Cynthia Alo

In line with the federal government’s diversification into the agricultural sector, the cotton industry in Nigeria is gaining attention, as stakeholders say they are working to encourage local production.

The sector with the potential to increase foreign exchange earnings and boost the country’s GDP, had, in recent times, suffered poor funding, lack of investment and low-quality seeds.

However, the President, El-Samad Group of Companies, Alhaji Sammani Adamu, has encouraged stakeholders in the Nigerian business environment to embrace digital platforms like webpages and social networking sites for unlimited productivity and to connect wisely to consumer textile.

Speaking during a 2-day dialogue and sensitisation campaign organised by the League of Digital Marketers in Kano, Adamu said: “We are making all the necessary arrangement in line with the policy of the Federal Government of Nigerian that was encouraging local production, to construct a brand-new textile factory in order to boost the production of textiles not only for domestic consumption but for export.

“Policymakers need to wake up from their deep slumber to improve digital marketing avenues which are more efficient and revenue-driven while simultaneously facilitating higher chances of job creation for youths and women as well as targeting diverse demographics of customers at once.”

He appreciated the speed with which modernity has changed and facilitated processes of carrying out legitimate activities especially business where he said the role of digital technologies in transforming businesses of many kinds remain noteworthy.

He stated that countries with a mixed economic system such as Nigeria are more likely to enjoy digital marketing than socialists’ oriented states where major economic decisions are in the hands of state actors.

According to him, chances for the monopoly of product manufacturing services in digital marketing are very minimal as every business owner is legitimately entitled to package, sell or promote his/her products without hindrance.

He added that to realize and understand the potential benefits of online marketing, small retail business leaders need to ensure their processes align with technological advancements.

Mr Adamu, who started in El-Samad Head office at Kantin Kwari Market in the city of Kano recounted how digital aids immensely and supported his business, noting that he made huge gains within a very short while.

He said that he can now supply in large quantities within Nigeria and overseas.

Noting that it’s very essential for any prospective business owners to diversify their business activities in order to meet the challenges brought about by information technology.

Mr Adamu who recounted many difficulties experienced in the course of buying and selling to their business partners who used to be residing in far places back when he served his father Alhaji Adamu as a trade merchant and accordingly, cited how the proliferation of digital aids helped most business owners leverage on their seamless advantages for the common good of the people.

According to him, it often took them longer than expected to place orders from the textile industry and move the products from one place to another for business.

He explained how they purchased their product back in the days, he stated that they have to deposit the money into the bank and wait weeks sometimes months before their order will be processed by the textile companies.

