By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Katsina State Chapter has said that over 50 innocent citizens were killed by terrorists in Katsina State under one month.

CNG made the remark in a condolence message it issued over the recent killings of DSP Abdulkadiri Rano, the Jibia Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and others killed by terrorists recently.

Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the Northwest Coordinator of the group described the recent spike in the rate of killing in the state as “quite frightening and shocking knowing that some of our villages are firmly under the control of bandits with levies or taxes imposed on the people, further subjecting them to economic deprivation and devastation.”

According to him, “the recent decimation, destruction of livelihoods, abuses, exploitation of women, and extortion of poverty-stricken communities experienced in the hands of terrorists operating in the state has made it seems “government and its functionaries have lost the political will and determination to decisively deal with the problems and end it once and for all.”

While decrying the recent killings of over 50 innocent, defenseless and impoverished citizens of the state in the last four weeks by the daredevils, CNG says it appears “the federal government have completely surrendered prerogative of the use of force to the bandits/terrorists who now operate parallel governments in villages and communities in the state, imposing taxes/levies on villages and killing people at will.”

CNG also, alleged that the Nigeria security institutions are grossly understaffed, poorly equipped and motivated to confront the terrorists and end their menace in the country.

CNG challenge the teaming youths to rise up to the occasion by working together with traditional institutions, religious leaders and community leaders to source for alternative method of preserving and protecting lives, properties and communities, since it appears the security architecture are incapacitated or reluctant to decisively and resolutely deal with the menace.”

