By Ogalah Ibrahim & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Divisional Police Officer, Abdulkadir Rano, was yesterday, killed alongside a soldier and one other by bandits in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The terrorists were also said to have robbed one Haliru of N2 million and abducted his wife in the course of the operation.

The acting village head of Magama community told Vanguard that the well-armed bandits, whose exact number could not be ascertained, started arriving Magama community in batches around 2:00 am yesterday and cordoned off all the area, laying ambush in case of reprisal from security agents.

He said: “The incident happened at my doorstep. My neighbour notified me of the development about 2:10 of Wednesday. After a while, I could also hear gunshots. Then a little later, we kept hearing sounds of cars and motorcycles roaming the streets. “We realised that they were using the vehicles to plant their men all over the area in case of a reprisal from security agents manning the area.

“The terrorists knocked at my door a few times and left, did the same at my next-door neighbour but God saved us as they left without forcing themselves into our residents.

“However, they broke into Haliru’s home (aka ‘Mai Baki Mai’) and went away with his wife, Asiya, and N2 million when they could not find him.“I notified the police and they arrived immediately, unfortunately, on sighting DPO Abdulkadiri Rano, the hoodlums opened fire on him while trying to alight from his vehicle and killed him in the process.

“They also killed one soldier and injured Lieutenant Masoyi, who is currently receiving treatment at the Katsina Federal Medical Centre. One visiting Almajiri, who just arrived in the village recently was also killed in the attack.”

ALSO READ: How we’re responding to increasing demand for digital services – NITDA boss

However, the village head said the community is calm as the situation has been brought under control by the security agents.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, failed but he confirmed the attack on his official WhatsApp page, sharing the photo of the late Jibia DPO, DSP Rano, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Similarly, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Katsina, 17 Brigade, Lieutenant Sinivie Tamuno, could not be reached to confirm the identity of the affected soldiers in the attack at press time.

Suspected militias kill 4, raze community in S-KadunaIn a related development, four people were reportedly killed Tuesday night when suspected militias razed down Sabon Kaura village in Atyap chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A local said: “Virtually, all the houses in the village were completely burnt by the attackers.

“The suspected militias came in their hundreds and carried out their plan. For now, four persons have been confirmed killed while many are missing. I cannot confirm those injured.

“The entire village is in total confusion of what happened. There was only five security personnel present when the attackers invaded the area and they could not contain them.”

Efforts to reach the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, for confirmation, proved abortive.

Vanguard News Nigeria